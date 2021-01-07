Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, January 7, 2021

New Louisville Police Chief 1/7/2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
New Louisville Police Chief 1/7/2021
New Louisville Police Chief 1/7/2021

Atlanta's former Police Chief Erika Shields becomes Louisville's Second Female Police Chief.

In taylors death.

From one spotlight...to another... atlanta's former police chief...will now lead the louisville police department.

Erika shields -- stepped down from her atlanta position..one day after an officer shot and killed rayshard brooks after a struggle in a wendy's parking lot.

Louisville's mayor says a selection panel voted to hire her.

Shields talked about policing and racism, after the announcement was made.

C1 3 shields will take over on january 19th -- becoming the second woman to

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage