New Louisville Police Chief 1/7/2021

Atlanta's former Police Chief Erika Shields becomes Louisville's Second Female Police Chief.
In taylors death.
From one spotlight...to another... atlanta's former police chief...will now lead the louisville police department.
Erika shields -- stepped down from her atlanta position..one day after an officer shot and killed rayshard brooks after a struggle in a wendy's parking lot.
Louisville's mayor says a selection panel voted to hire her.
Shields talked about policing and racism, after the announcement was made.
shields will take over on january 19th -- becoming the second woman to
