New Louisville Police Chief 1/7/2021

Atlanta's former Police Chief Erika Shields becomes Louisville's Second Female Police Chief.

From one spotlight...to another... atlanta's former police chief...will now lead the louisville police department.

Erika shields -- stepped down from her atlanta position..one day after an officer shot and killed rayshard brooks after a struggle in a wendy's parking lot.

Louisville's mayor says a selection panel voted to hire her.

Shields talked about policing and racism, after the announcement was made.

