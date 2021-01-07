American Airlines Bans Alcohol On D.C. Flights

Gizmodo reports that American Airlines announced on Thursday that will not serve alcohol on flights out of Washington D.C.

This comes after viral videos went showed passengers being verbally abusive while traveling into D.C.

For President Trump’s neo-fascist rally.

The drink ban is one of many measure that the airline is considering after Wednesday's deadly attack on the Capitol, which left four people dead.

American Airlines said "At American, safety is our highest priority.

We are working closely with local law enforcement and airport authority partners to ensure the safety of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air.” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) International said “The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C.

Area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard."