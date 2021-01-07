Skip to main content
Katie Couric to follow Jennings as new Jeopardy host

Katie Couric to follow Jennings as new Jeopardy host
Katie Couric to follow Jennings as new Jeopardy host

As we've heard, jeopardy record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek.

Muliple reports say Katie Couric will follow Jennings.

