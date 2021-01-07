Katie Couric to follow Jennings as new Jeopardy host Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22s 07 Jan 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Katie Couric to follow Jennings as new Jeopardy host As we've heard, jeopardy record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek. Muliple reports say Katie Couric will follow Jennings.

