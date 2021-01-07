World Leaders React to Siege at US Capitol by Pro-Trump Extremists

On Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a desperate attempt to overthrow the results of the presidential election.

The attempted coup transfixed people across the globe, with multiple world leaders weighing in on the “disgraceful” antics.

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress … The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via Twitter.

"Violence is incompatible with the exercise of democratic rights and freedoms.", Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, via NPR.

"The enemies of democracy will be delighted at these terrible images from Washington DC … Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, via Twitter.

"The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned.

I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail — it always has.", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, via NPR.

"Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closet ally and neighbor.

Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people.

Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be.", Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, via Twitter.

"What we saw in the United States last night showed annihilation of Western democracy in the world … Everyone saw what a populist did to his country and damaged his country's reputation in the international arena.", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, via NPR.

"While people in Palestine & in many other places in the world are struggling to achieve democracy, there are those in the US who are actively sabotaging theirs … Despots everywhere thrive on repression, oppression, & violence.", Palestinian Official Hanan Ashrawi, via Twitter