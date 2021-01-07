Financial Planners Say Use Your Stimulus Wisely

Those stimulus checks continue to roll out nationwide - financial planners say - there are a few ways to put your money to good use.... experts say - there are actually five different ways you can spend your stimulus money.... you can either use it on bills - reduce debt*or use it for an emergency fund.... donating it to those in need is also a good way to spend that check.... but they also advise - you to think about life after the pandemic - like saving stimulus aid for a vacation... payments will continue to hit bank accounts - over the next several weeks.... storm team meteorologist griffin glasscock standing by with a full check of our forecast.

We are waking up to cold and partly cloudy conditions across the tri- state this