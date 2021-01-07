PM on Covid death toll: It will be, tragically, far too high

Boris Johnson coronavirus press conference from Downing Street.
The PrimeMinister laments that the overall death toll in the UK from coronavirus willbe far too high.
Boris Johnson coronavirus press conference from Downing Street.
The PrimeMinister laments that the overall death toll in the UK from coronavirus willbe far too high.
At least 944 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking Germany's official coronavirus death toll to 35,518.
Governor Andy Beshear says people in Kentucky aren't being vaccinated quickly enough, so the state's going to take steps to help..