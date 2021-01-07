Trump Loyalists Claim Mob That Stormed Capitol Was Actually Antifa

Donald Trump's allies have started to spread the baseless claims, essentially labeling the events at the Capitol on Jan.

6 as a "false flag.".

Conspiracy theorists use the term "false flag" to represent an event that they consider to be used simply to propel a political agenda.

Other events previously labeled "false flags" include the 9/11 terror attacks and the Sandy Hook shooting.

Trump supporters tweeted out photos they claimed provided "indisputable photographic evidence that antifa violently broke into Congress today.".

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shared a picture of "QAnon shaman" Jake Angeli on the House dais, captioning the photo, "not Trump supporters.".

Fox News and AL Rep.

Mo Brooks also helped to spread the conspiracy.

Analysis by NBC News shows that close to 7,000 Twitter posts stoked the claims that the pro-Trump rioters were actually members of antifa