FAA to crack down on unruly Trump supporters

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington.

After video of unruly Trump supporters harassing lawmakers in airports and reports of disruptions on flights to and from Washington the same week Trump loyalists descended on D.C.

And stormed the Capitol, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration vowed to take "strong enforcement action" .

In a statement over the weekend, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said quote, "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight." Earlier this week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting quote "mob mentality behavior" on flights into the region.

Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after a number of passengers were quote "non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members" on a flight from Washington to Seattle last Thursday.

American Airlines temporarily halted alcohol service on flights departing and arriving in Washington after last Wednesday's events.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight.