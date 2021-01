Daily Download: Katie Couric In Talks To Be Interim 'Jeopardy!' Host

With only two episodes of "Jeopardy!" remaining with Alex Trebek, rumours are swirling that Katie Couric may step in as the interim host.

Plus, more of our daily download, including a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of "Private Eyes".

