Clap for Heroes founder opts out as return of ritual appears to fall flat

The return of weekly clapping for the "heroes" of the pandemic appearedsubdued on Thursday, with the founder opting out too.

Annemarie Plas, who cameup with the weekly ritual that ran for 10 weeks during the first lockdown, didnot participate in the Clap for Heroes event, having distanced herself fromthe relaunch after being targeted with “hateful” abuse on social media.