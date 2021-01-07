Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana Celebrates National Mentoring Month

Start Something Big: National Appreciation Month
WFFT
Every week we showcase a Big and Little duo doing major things in the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization but this week..
January is national mentoring month ... and big brothers big sisters of acadiana knows a thing or two about the topic.
Joining us now live is christie howard, community engagement manager for the nonprofit.thanks for joining us, christie.tell us how big brother big sisters of acadiana is marking national mentoring month and how news15 viewers can participate.
3
Every week we showcase a Big and Little duo doing major things in the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization but this week..
Newfoundland food hampers will provide more than 197,000 meals to support increased demand at food banksRogers employees in St...