Hilaria "Radioactive" Says PR Expert

Hilaria Baldwin's career is in a downward death spiral.

She was caught faking Spanish heritage for over a decade.

The once popular influencer and lifestyle blogger's career is now in ruins as brands abandon her.

Cuties Baby Care Brand severed their partnership.

More companies are expected to fire Hilaria.

PR expert Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, says Hilaria can salvage her career.

Schiffer says Hilaria's first mistake was not taking any responsibility for previously sharing misinformation about her identity.

"It's like watching someone set themselves at fire at breakfast because they've told an ocean of lies." He told Fox Business "Her brand just took a massive credibility hit." Schiffer said Hilaria concocted "this giant lie and did it because she thought there was a level of cool." Schiffer also revealed the lies and cover up are a "kiss of death to her trust with the public." The brand expert claimed Baldwin's current "dancing" around the issue is "not only devastatingly incompetent." "She's radioactive with advertisers."