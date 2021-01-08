There's no word on how long he will remain blocked.

Atkentucky's capitol today.... increased police presence... one day after the violence in washington d-c.

abc 36's bobbi mcswine is live now in frankfort.

Bobbi... you told me earlier you saw more troopers there today than you have all week.

Right now i see two troopers behind me...they...and others...have been here since i got here around 1:30...and likely long before that.

I drove around the capitol earlier and saw more troopers...some parked...others circling the capitol.

I've reached out to kentucky state police, but haven't heard back yet.

But this comes after the violent protesting and rioting we saw in washington d.c.

Wednesday.

I spoke with a man who works in the capitol annex building.

He says he's lived in frankfort his whole life and hopes nothing like what happened in the nation's capitol happens here...but he can see prejudice causing tensions to rise.

L3: abc 36 news white james samuel lives in frankfort james samuel, lives in frankfort: "i mean i say it will later on, but right now it's pretty calm.

Violence.

You can talk it out if you figure it's going to go that far.

That's what i would do."

The chaos in d.c.

Also caused governor andy beshear to postpone his state of the commonwealth originally scheduled for wednesday.

That'll start tonight at 7...you can hear a recap tonight on abc 36 news at 11.

Live in frankfort... bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

