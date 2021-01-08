What went wrong with the Capitol police response

Lawmakers are demanding answers on how Pro-Trump rioters were able to so easily breach the US Capitol.
CNN’s Brian Todd reports on Capitol police’s response and compares it to their response to Black Lives Matter protesters in June.
How were rioters able to access the Capitol building so easily? Why weren’t they stopped? What took so long? Denver7 is taking a..
Local activists said a day after the chaos in Washington, D.C., it i time to speak up about racial injustice.