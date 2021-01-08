Community members weigh-in on Confederate flag inside U.S. Capitol building

For the first time in history, the confederate flag made its way inside the Capitol building.

### but first -- new at six -- for the first time in our history the confederate flagÃflying inside out nation's capitol action news now reporter ana torrea digs deeper into what the history of this flag.

### this image of a rioter marching through the nation's capitol, carrying the confedrate battle flag.

Just outside, protestors waving that same exact flag.

As people storm the building.

Kenneth harrison, lives in texas: it was ill- advised.

I don't think it's going to further their cause.

I think the dye has been cast.

But when did people start using the confederate flag at protests?

Robert tinkler, history professor at chico state university : it was really in 1948, when a pro- segregation party ran a presidential candidate, the so called dixie crats, ran strom thurmond, at their convention they brought out the confederate battle flag.

Ana torrea: to some people the confederate flag is just a symbol, part of american history.

But to others it represents division and oppression in the country.

Cuco oropeza, lives in red bluff: that to me a symbol of division and we are not to be divided.

Kenneth harrison, lives in texas: it's symbolism if somebody doesn't like well tough.

Well they don't have a consitutional right to not like.

If they choose to be offended they're walking around with a chip on their block robert tinkler, history professor at chico state university: many groups that see themselves as having beef with the federal government or federal policies have often use the confederate battle flag, often it has nothing to do with civil war, it has more to do with what's going on in america right now.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.