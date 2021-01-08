UTC Coach fired over tweet

UTC has fired an assistant coach over a derogatory tweet against Stacey Abrams that they say went too far.

Into the weekend partly cloudy dryposting derogatory tweets on social media.

News 12's winston reed speaks with a former star athlete who talks about how this controversy impacts a locker room.

This tweet by utc's chris malone targeting stacey abrams and mentioning election fraud has led to his termination.

"that tweet was hateful, hurtful, and untrue.

Chris malone is no longer a part of this university."

"my initial reaction was shock i think like most people."

Gerald riggs is a former football star from tennessee who played at the professional level.

Riggs talks about the potential impact malone's tweet may have on the mocs locker room and staff.

"some people are going to be upset obviously and rightfully so.

You might have some people kind of go off and do their own thing.

It depends on what kind of leadership they have."

Some people on news 12's facebook page believe the athletic department overreacted by firing malone.

Riggs says sharing your political beliefs is in some locker rooms inevitable but malone's derogatory comments, calling abrams a quote big girl and fat albert" was out of line.

"it doesn't matter what sport you're coaching for you're a leader of young men and women.

You're a teacher and mentor to young men and women."

Standup: malone deleted his social media account following the controversial tweet.

Reporting in chattanooga