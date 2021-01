Grant Shapps on pre-travel Covid tests

All travellers to England and Scotland must receive a negative test for coronavirus before entering either nation.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said any passenger arriving in England, including UK nationals, will have to take a test up to 72 hours before departure, but also urged people not to travel abroad under the current lockdown restrictions.

Report by Jonesia.

