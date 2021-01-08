Bars and nightclubs were closed in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, after a woman who went on a pub crawl in the area tested positive for COVID-19.
Bars and nightclubs closed after Thai woman infected with COVID-19 goes on pub crawl
