Missouri lawmaker wants to rename stretch of highway after President Trump

A missouri lawmaker wants to rename a stretch of highway after president trump...state representative mary elizabeth coleman filed a bill to rename part of interstate 55 in arnold, missouri in the southeast part of the state..

Coleman said it was her way of saying "thank you to the president for strengthening missouri's economy and making america great again during his first term, as she put it.

Coleman's bill was announced on the same day violent clashes erupted at the capitol.