Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Application Software Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers, up about 12.8% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers up about 11.9% on the day.

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%.

In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%.

Leading the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers, up about 12.8% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers up about 11.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Future Fintech Group, trading higher by about 45.9% and 3D Systems, trading up by about 33.3% on Friday.