Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies

Tommy Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization – first as a player and then in Los Angeles as a two-time World Series winning manager – has died.
He was 93.
Flowers were left at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in memory of Tommy Lasorda who died Thursday night (1/7). Lasorda spent 71..
