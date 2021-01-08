Skip to main content
Experts warn of rise in scams as COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues

Credit: WTHI
Government officials are expecting scams to rise... that's as vaccine distribution continues throughout the country... scammers are using the vaccine as an opportunity to steal from you.

That's through unsolicited calls... texts... e-mails... and social media messages.

They claim to offer the "covid-19" vaccine... or access to it.

Experts say if they're reaching out to you at all... that's a red flag.

"you're not going to be solicited, just randomly, to get one of these covid vaccines... or testing kit, or something like that.

You know, there is a distribution system.."

If you're unsure if you're being scammed... "the better business bureau" recommends these options on your screen.

That includes checking with official sources... or your doctor.... and researching website links.

Local government sites should end in "dot-gov".

