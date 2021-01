Catlow Movie (1971) - Yul Brynner, Richard Crenna, Leonard Nimoy

Catlow Movie trailer (1971) - Plot synopsis: An outlaw tries to avoid interference as he journeys to Mexico to pull off a $2,000,000 gold robbery.

Director: Sam Wanamaker Writers: Scot Finch, James Griffith, Louis L'Amour Stars: Yul Brynner, Richard Crenna, Leonard Nimoy