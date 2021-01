76% Of COVID-19 Patients Still Have Symptoms After 6 Months

3/4ths of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, China still have symptoms months later.

These patients actually have at least one lingering symptom six months after getting sick.

Around 63% of the patients reported fatigue or muscle weakness.

This is the most common long-term symptom, reports Business Insider.

Doctors say long-term COVID-19 cases resemble chronic fatigue syndrome.

Tens of millions of people have covered from the coronavirus so far worldwide.