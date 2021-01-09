Mobile testing sites moves to Boggs Building

As hospitals fill up and cases stay in Shasta County stay around 100 a day, the county is pulling back on its mobile testing plan.

Shasta county is moving some of its testing sites.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at shasta county public health.

Why the move ana?

Because people weren't using the mobile testing unit enough to make it worthwhile debbie.

So the county decided to create a stationary testing site here at the boggs building.

The traveling testing team rotated between anderson, the city of shasta lake, and the enterprise district in redding.

But not enough people used the mobile unit.

So the county decided to take it off the road and put it inside the boggs building.

The sites were not used as much as we had anticipated and we had hoped for.

So when you don't use a state testing site you do run the risk of losing that site and having that taken back by the state and reassigned to another county.

So we decided instead to move those resources instead to the boggs building public health says even without a mobile testing unit there are still more testing resources available for people all over shasta county.

You might remember that boggs building used to serve as a testing site.

But then the county moved "that" to the "senior center" on benton drive.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on we'll have a