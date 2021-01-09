US Labor Stats: 140,000 Women Lost Their Jobs In December

As if the end of the year weren't hard enough, the December jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 140,000 jobs were lost last month.

According to Business Insider, the data shows all of those lost jobs were held by women.

Among the newly-unemployed, Black and Latina women working in retail and education sectors were hit the hardest.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, the US economic recovery has been mostly stagnant.

Small businesses nationwide have been hit particularly hard.

Many are being forced to lay off staff or close altogether to curb the pandemic's spread.