16 US States Break Heartbreaking Record For COVID-19 Hospitalizations

16 states across the US broke a grim record on Friday, reporting their highest total of people hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Business Insider reports that since last fall, cases of COVID-19 have surged nationwide, particularly following the end of the holiday season.

Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia were hit hardest.