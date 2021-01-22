Skip to main content
Friday, January 22, 2021

Nevada one of the least safest states during the pandemic

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views
Nevada is one of the least safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Wallethub, the silver state came in at 48th.

ACCORDING TO WALLETHUB THESILVER STATE CAME IN AT -48TH.ARIZONA RANKED THE LEAST SAFESTSTATE - COMING IN LAST.ALASKA TOOK THE TOP SPOT AS THESAFEST STATE - FOLLOWED BYVERMONT AND COLORADO.WALLETHUB LOOKED AT 5- FACTORSINCLUDING COVID-19HOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHS.THE LIST ALSO LOOKED AT HOWMUCH OF THE ELIGIBLE POPULATIONWAS VACCINATED.NEVADA JOBS ARE BOUNCING BACK.

