Employees at nursing homes, assisted living facilities in Florida reluctant to take COVID-19 vaccine

THEY HAD TO LET LAW ENFORCEMENTHANDLE THE SITUATION BEFORESENDING NOTIFICATIONS.NEW NUMBERS REVEAL JUST HOW FEWLONG TERM CARE STAFFERS IN OURSTATE HAVE RECEIVED THE COVID-19 VACCIN━ AND IT’S NOTBECAUSE THEY DON’T HAVE ACCESSTO THE SHOTS.OUR KATIE LAGRONE WITH MORE ONTHE LOW TURNOUT... THE CAMPAIGNTO CONVINCEAND THE CONCERN FROMTHE STATE’S TOP MEDICAL CHIEF.(139-149)(231-251)IT’S A PROBLEM, STATE HEALTHCARELEADERS PREDICTED--AND NOWIT’S REALAND HERE.SOME WORKERS IN FLORIDA’SNURSING HOMES AND ASSISTEDLIVING FACILITIES AREN’T TAKINGTHE COVID 19 VACCINE.surgeon general Scott Rivkees6:54- this is concerning.DURING AN INDUSTRY CALL LATELAST WEEKFLORIDA’S SURGEONGENERAL REVEALED JUST HOW FEWLONG TERM STAFFERS HAVE BEENVACCINATED SINCE THE STATESTARTED ADMINISTERING SHOTSNEARLY ONE MONTH AGO.surgeon general Scott Rivkees6:33- 46% of residents havereceived at least onevaccination and 75% offacilities have had at least oneresident or staff vaccinated6:46- however, the vaccinationrates for staff are much lower//it is about 20%6:54- this is concerning//THE LOW RATESRAISING ALARM IN ASTATE THAT HAS MADE VACCINATIONSIN LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES THEHIGHEST PRIORITYBECAUSERESIDENTS HERE ARE MOST LIKELYTO DIE FROM THE VIRUS.IN AN EMAIL WE RECEIVED, THEPRESIDENT OF FLORIDA’S *NURSESASSOCIATION EXPLAINS THEHESITANCY AMONG NURSES."They are concerned about thespeed with which the vaccine wasdeveloped, they are waiting tosee how it affects theircolleagues who are taking it,they have concerns aboutfertility issues if they intendto have children.

Some of themquestion the effectiveness ofthe vaccine again because notenough time has passed.."fica7:10- you’re going to do whatyour friends do that’s humannature.THE STATE’S NURSING HOMEASSOCIATIONNOW STEPPING UP ITSOWN STATEWIDE INFORMATIONCAMPAIGNRELYING ON LONG TERMCARE STAFFERS WHO HAVE RECEIVEDTHEIR SHOTSTO SPREAD THE WORD.falon56:25- i wanted to protectmyself, i wanted to protect theresidents that we pledged tocare for.FALON BLESSING, A LONG TERM CARENURSE PRACTITIONER IN PINELLASCOUNTY, HAS RECEIVED BOTH DOSESOF THE VACCINE.59:37- one of the responses igot when i told someone i gotthe vaccine was, wow you’re sobrave and it’s no, quite thecontrary.

I’m afraid.

I’m afraidof long term effects, i’m afraidof making people i love and carefor sick.

I’m afraid of what theworld will look like if we don’ttake immediate steps to do whatwe can to stop this fromspreading further.AROUND THE COUNTRYSTAFFAPPREHENSION HAS SLOWED ROLLOUTOF THE VACCINE IN LONG TERM CARECENTERS.CVS AND WALGREENS ARE WORKINGWITH STATES, INCLUDING FLORIDATO GET MORE SHOTS IN NURSINGHOME ARMSTHIS WEEK, FLORIDA BEGINSWORKING WITH A NATIONAL HEALTHFIRM TO ADMINISTER SHOTS INASSISTED LIVING FACILITIE━ANOTHER ATTEMPT TO SPEED UP THENUMBER OF PEOPLE VACCINATEDAS THE NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASESACROSS THE STATE CONTINUES TORAGE.falon blessing1:01:12- everyone wants normalthis is something we need to doto get to normal.tagIF STAFF MEMBERS CONTINUERESISTING THE VACCINECOULDFACILITIES REQUIRE THEY GETVACCINATED?THAT WOULD BE UP TO STATELEADERS AND NO ONE IS GOINGTHERE YET FOR NOW THESE