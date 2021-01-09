Rush Limbaugh Stomps Away From Twitter

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh has deactivated his Twitter account.

Limbaugh's choice to step off Twitter follows the permanent suspension of President Trump's account by the company.

Limbaugh is one of a handful of high-profile Trump supporters who closed or lost their Twitter accounts following the Capitol Hill insurrection.

Twitter has also suspended the accounts of Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and Ron Watkins.

Business Insider reports Limbaugh has praised the rioters as being in the same class as Revolutionary War heroes Thomas Paine and Samuel Adams.