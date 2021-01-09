Donald Trump Jr. Says World Is LaugHing At U.S.A

On Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. complained about his father's being banned on Twitter.

He is inviting his followers to sign up for his email blasts in case Twitter were to ban him, too.

"Big tech is able to censor the President?" he wrote.

"Free speech is dead & controlled by leftist overlords." Business Insider reports that Twitter allowed Trump to remain on the platform due to the newsworthiness of his posts.

On Friday, he was banned after his followers' deadly attack on the US Capitol on Wednesday.