The Pajama Game Movie (1957) - Clip - Opening

The Pajama Game Movie (1957) - Clip - Opening - Plot synopsis: An Iowa pajama factory worker falls in love with an affable superintendent who had been hired by the factory's boss to help oppose the workers' demand for a pay raise.

Directors: George Abbott, Stanley Donen Writers: George Abbott, Richard Bissell, George Abbott Stars: Doris Day, John Raitt, Carol Haney