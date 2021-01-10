The Patriot League announces plans for fall and spring sports formats during the 2021 spring semeste

The Patriot League is planning to host championships for men's and women's cross country, golf, outdoor track and field, swimming and diving, tennis and women's rowing.

At colgate university were left in the dark, being either postponed or canceled.

On friday, came what seems like a light at the end of the tunnel.

The patriot league announced plans for fall and spring sports formats during the 2021 spring semester.

-- field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball will be limited to league- only schedules.

-- for football, the league will split into two-three team divisions for the spring season.

Colgate, fordham and holy cross will compete in the north division.

Teams will play each divisional opponent twice with two-non- divisional games.

-- the season is set to begin march 13 and will run through april 17.

The championship will be between the two division winners.

