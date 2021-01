You won't walk' | How an Army man started life afresh | Major Vikram Mohan on Never Say Die

In the second episode of Never Say Die in 2021, Major DP Singh is in conversation with Major Vikram Mohan, an ex-Army man who was one day told after sustaining an injury during operation that he may never walk again.

But he did and he also made a fresh start in life in the civilian world, getting a coveted MBA and climbing the corporate ladder.

This is the story of Vikram Mohan.

