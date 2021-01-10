GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump resigning is the best path forward

Pennsylvania Republican Sen.
Pat Toomey tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he thinks President Trump resigning would be the best path forward as political fallout over President Trump’s response to the deadly Capitol attack continues to escalate.
"I don't think he's a viable candidate for office ever again because of the outrageous behavior in the post-election period,"..
On Saturday, Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Pat Toomey chastised Pres. Donald Trump.
Business Insider reports that Toomey said Trump..