Susan Glasser: Why we must never forget the Capitol riot

Brian Stelter says right-wing media outlets are already trying to bury January 6 down the memory hole.

“If there is one thing that history teaches us, it’s that without a reckoning and without accountability, a society can’t move on from a traumatic, divisive and criminal event such as what we just witnessed,” Susan Glasser says.

Jeffrey Goldberg also joins.