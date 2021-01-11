Delhi, Maharashtra confirm bird flu cases; 9 states hit so far l All updates

Delhi and Maharashtra have become the latest states to confirm cases of bird flu taking the total number to nine states.

Testing of eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory has confirmed bird flu in Delhi.

A drive to cull ducks has begun at the Sanjay Lake in Delhi, where 10 ducks were found dead recently.

Authorities in the capital have already closed the Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake as a precautionary measure.

The poultry market in Ghazipur had also been shut down temporarily.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also confirmed bird flu after 800 chickens found dead at Murumba village in Parbhani district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting this evening to review the situation.

Other states that have confirmed bird flu cases are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

