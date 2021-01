SC SLAMS Centre: Stay farm laws or we will do it | Oneindia News

In a big development, the Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Centre and asked it to stay the contentious farm laws over which thousands of farmers have been protesting since 47 days now at Delhi's borders; At least 5 Indian Army soldiers who blocked Chinese aggression in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 last year will be posthumously honoured with gallantry medals on Republic Day.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#FarmLaws #SupremeCourt #BirdFlu