India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Captain Rahane praises Pant, Vihari & Ashwin

Ajinkya Rahane was all praise for Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ashwin after India managed to secure from a challenging position in the 3rd Test against Australia.

‘When you come abroad and play a match like this, it was really special as I said.

It's as good as victory.

Credit to Vihari, Ashwin, Pant, Pujara, the way they batted.

Rohit at the start.

Everyone chipped in but credit to those two guys in the end’ Rahane said.

The Indian test team’s stand-in captain also lauded the effort of wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant who was promoted by the team management in Sydney.

‘The way he counter-attacked was really good to see and about Rishabh's character, we know that he can actually win the game for us in any situation,’ Rahane said.

Watch the full video for all the details.