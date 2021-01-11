Ravens To Face Bills After To 20-13 Win Over Titans, Lamar Jackson Wins His First Playoff Game

Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.
Now the Ravens will face the Bills in the AFC divisional playoff Saturday.
Katie Johnston reports.
Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.
Now the Ravens will face the Bills in the AFC divisional playoff Saturday.
Katie Johnston reports.
WAAY 31's Max Cohan shows us what coaches are saying the day before the CFP title game.
Scintillating 48-yard touchdown run the big play as third-year quarterback makes up for two previous playoff losses.Â