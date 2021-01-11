Ravens To Face Bills After To 20-13 Win Over Titans, Lamar Jackson Wins His First Playoff Game
Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.

Now the Ravens will face the Bills in the AFC divisional playoff Saturday.

Katie Johnston reports.