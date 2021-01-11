Covid-19 kills 1 person every 8 minutes in LA county. Hear from EMTs
Covid-19 kills 1 person every 8 minutes in LA county. Hear from EMTs

Across Los Angeles, ICU beds are hard to find and EMTs say they’ve waited outside hospitals with patients for six to eight hours.

CNN spends a day with EMTs to understand how Los Angeles’ Covid-19 surge is impacting first-responders.