This couple's new business is just what the community ordered!

This new Chicago small business all started with a love for noodles.

Since June, Scheetz and Grace Allen have filled hundreds of orders of homemade lasagna for their neighbors.

The couple takes pride in their 'experimental' Italian cuisine and creates a variety of lasagnas, including the traditional meat and vegetarian options.

Each one of them, with a clever name based on the cheese inside the lasagna.

"The specials have taken on naming themselves.

There's Gouda as Hell, Let it Brie, Swissy Elliot, Beefyoncé and B.B.

King," Scheetz said.

Scheetz and Allen hope to expand sometime soon, especially since they've had to move their personal food items to a mini-fridge in the corner of the kitchen.

But the d...