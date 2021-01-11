PGA Pulls 2022 Championship Event From Trump Golf Course

The 2022 PGA Championship was scheduled to be held at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Citing the riots and violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

6, PGA President Jim Richerson released a video explaining the decision.

It has become clear that conducting the PGA.

Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the P.G.A.

Of America brand .., Jim Richerson, PGA President, via TMZ.

... and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs, and sustain the longevity of our mission, Jim Richerson, PGA President, via TMZ.

PGA CEO Seth Waugh reiterated that the decision was connected to condemnations of Trump's speech that helped to incite the riot at the U.S. Capital.

The damage [to PGA] could have been irreparable.

The only real course of action was to leave, Seth Waugh, PGA CEO, via TMZ.

A response to the PGA's decision posted on the POTUS website stated "this is a breach of a binding contract, and they have no right to terminate the agreement."