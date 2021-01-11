Hmm, Whatever Could Be Going On With The State Department's Trump Bio Page?
The State Department seemed to be getting a bit ahead of itself on its website on Monday.

That's when the department published a bizarre notice on its website saying President Trump’s term was ending a full nine days ahead of schedule.

According to Gizmodo, the notice gave rise to speculation that something was going on at the agency.

However, two current-serving diplomats with knowledge of the situation reported the erroneous notice was the result of a disgruntled employee.

For at least an hour, the State Department’s biography page for Donald J.

Trump claimed his presidency is ending in matter of hours, at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Later, the same page redirected to a 404 page saying the site was 'currently experiencing technical difficulties.'