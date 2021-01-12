New Strain of COVId-19 Found in Indiana

Experience 50s by thursday.

Tonight --- we know a strain of covid-19*which experts warn could spread more rapidly through communities -- has been confirmed in the hoosier state.

44news reporter tyler druin is in evansville -- with everything we know.

This mutation has been around in england since at least september-- and now it's here... but tonight-- health officials are worried about the impact of this new variant on local healthcare systems-- "theres not a great deal or new information that we have received from the state regarding the new strain" doctors - hospitals - city and state leaders - all on high alert - as a new variant of the coronavirus has made its way hoosier state - "the strain appears to be able to be passed a little bit easier transmission can happen more rapidly, the new variant found in the united states for the first time on december 28th in colorado - the indiana state health department said the variant was identified in the state through testing by the state agency's laboratory along with the cdc..

Monday's announcement included no additional information on its discovery in indiana - like where it was found - or how many cases have been reported... "they're also saying thats the affects of the symptoms aren't quite as aggressive when you're talking about effecting peoples health" the emergency departments at local hospitals are over ran with covid and non covid patients.... hospital bed capacities are being pushed to the limit-- according to the state dashboard - top health experts blaming the holiday season for the recent surge - "all of the safety protocols we have into place, everything that were are doing, mask wearing social distancing, good hand hygiene staying home when you're sick those things are still important and going to continue to be important the next few months" according to both vaccine makers-- their vaccine should protect against this new strain of the virus - reporting live in evansville