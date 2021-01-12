Alabama fans packed the streets of Tuscaloosa to celebrate the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 national championship win against Ohio State.
Alabama fans packed the streets of Tuscaloosa to celebrate their win against Ohio State
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)Duration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views
