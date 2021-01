PM’s controversial bike ride did not break the law, says Met Police chief

Boris Johnson did not break the law when he took a bike ride seven miles fromDowning Street, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has saidas she called for greater clarity on Covid regulations.

The Prime Ministersparked controversy after it emerged he went on a cycle ride in the OlympicPark in Stratford at the weekend after imposing strict coronavirusrestrictions on most of the country.

Labour accused Mr Johnson of hypocrisyover the incident.