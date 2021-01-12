India's vaccination drive against Covid-19

With more than 55 million cases and a million deaths worldwide, many hopes are pinned on a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic.

There is now optimism that more than one vaccine will be available soon.

Not surprisingly, India is gearing up to roll out a massive vaccination drive to protect its billion plus people.

It’s already an immunization powerhouse, making 60% of the world’s vaccines and is home to half a dozen manufacturers.

The country plans to receive and utilize some 500 million doses of vaccines against the virus by July next year.

But how daunting a challenge is it to vaccinate more than a billion people?

In this edition of WorklifeIndia, we discuss India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and MD, Bharat Biotech; Dr Lipika Nanda, vice president, multi-sectoral planning in public health, Public Health Foundation of India; Thomas Abraham, professor, public health communication expert