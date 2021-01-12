EU To US Secretary Of State Pompeo: Don't Bother Coming To See Us

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo won't be making a final lap around Europe after all.
His European was scrapped on Tuesday after Luxembourg's foreign minister and European Union officials refused to meet with him.
According to Business Insider, a series of diplomats snubbed Pompeo.
One diplomatic source says that America's European allies were 'embarrassed' by the deadly riot at the Capitol last week.
A day after the siege, Asselborn publicly called President Donald Trump a 'criminal' and a 'political pyromaniac who should be sent to criminal court.'