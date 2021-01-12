Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Reportedly in Talks for Lucille Ball Biopic

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Reportedly in Talks for Lucille Ball Biopic.

According to 'Variety,' Kidman and Bardem are in talks to portray Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the long-awaited biopic, 'Being the Ricardos.'.

Writer Aaron Sorkin will also direct the film.

Amazon acquired the project in 2017.

At that time, Cate Blanchett was linked to the part of Lucille Ball.

'Being the Ricardos' is said to take place during a table read and live-audience shoot of an 'I Love Lucy' episode.

During that time, Ball and Arnaz's relationship is pushed to the brink.

Arnaz died in 1986 at the age of 69, and Ball died in 1989 at the age of 77